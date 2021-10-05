Letter: Museum honors slaveholders but not gay community

Regarding "Missouri panel at heart of gay rights exhibit in Capitol mum on issue" (Sept. 14): Gov. Mike Parson at the urging of some GOP lawmakers decided to remove the LGBTQ exhibit from the state Capitol on Sept. 1, after two days of display. Parson justified his censorship and created the subsequent controversy because "the Board of Public Buildings did not approve it." That dodge was exposed by the former State Museum director, who stated that he never asked for said approval on any other exhibit that he mounted.
I recently visited the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol and saw a display entitled “Empire Builders: Anglo-Southerners and Western Expansion.” So we are told that our state was built by Anglo-Southerners. Many of these famous pioneers mentioned in the exhibit were also slaveholders. Oddly, there was no mention of the contributions of those slaves.
So we bring controversy when we celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQ community, but the Anglo-Southerners get no pushback from the governor.
John Larson • St. Louis County