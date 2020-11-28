 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Musial is missed, still lives on in hearts of St. Louisans
0 comments

Letter: Musial is missed, still lives on in hearts of St. Louisans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-by parade celebrating 100th anniversary of The Man’s birth

A floral bouquet with Stan Musial's photo sits below his statue during a drive-by birthday party car parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Man's birth on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Still the Man: Musial remembered on what would’ve been his 100th birthday” (Nov. 20): We will always remember “Stan the Man.” Anyone who lives in or ever has lived in St. Louis knows who that name belongs to. People could see him on the street. He often visited local restaurants. I once saw his lunch get cold and the waiter bring in a hot one after he graciously took time to meet with a large group of children. He never ceased to smile at everyone.

He not only was one of the greatest baseball players, but a gentleman with a soft spoken voice and heart.

Let’s dedicate the 2021 Cardinal season to him. He is missed by so many but lives on in the hearts of all. Go Cardinals.

Greta Clark Corkhill • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports