Letter: Musial is missed, still lives on in hearts of St. Louisans

Regarding “Still the Man: Musial remembered on what would’ve been his 100th birthday” (Nov. 20): We will always remember “Stan the Man.” Anyone who lives in or ever has lived in St. Louis knows who that name belongs to. People could see him on the street. He often visited local restaurants. I once saw his lunch get cold and the waiter bring in a hot one after he graciously took time to meet with a large group of children. He never ceased to smile at everyone.
He not only was one of the greatest baseball players, but a gentleman with a soft spoken voice and heart.
Let’s dedicate the 2021 Cardinal season to him. He is missed by so many but lives on in the hearts of all. Go Cardinals.
Greta Clark Corkhill • Chesterfield
