Letter: 'My body, my choice' will wring hollow on judgment day
Anti-Abortion advocates rally in St. Louis on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Anti-abortion rally attendee Jennifer Kortkamp holds a "choose life" sign to passing traffic during a rally held across the street from the Old Courthouse on Jan. 22, 2021, the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. Some cars driving past honked in support while others yelled or revved their engines as they passed the rally. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Regarding Ben Uchitelle and Stephen Skrainka's guest column "St. Louis racial-bias case set precedent to overturn Texas abortion law" (Nov. 4): In my opinion, abortion means killing a child, and it is never right. It doesn't matter to me if the law says it's okay.

Nancy Little • Augusta, Mo. 

