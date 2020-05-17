Letter: Naive attitudes have handicapped US virus response
Letter: Naive attitudes have handicapped US virus response

Getting my parents to talk about their own parents during my childhood in Colorado was always difficult. However, my father would talk about his mother’s death during the great flu pandemic of 1918.

The zeitgeist at the time was that we need not worry about pandemics in our future thanks to modern science and our government. Sadly, we failed to learn the greatest lesson of 1918: that severe epidemics are not one-time events, and the latest one is upon us today.

The basics of pandemic response are not a mystery. The key issue related to emerging and reemerging infectious diseases is the development of playbooks for world leaders to follow and to minimize the worldwide damage from these invisible enemies.

Once we’re on the other side of this medical/economic/social pandemic crisis, let’s remember how naive notions handicapped our nation’s ability to respond to this crisis — and never let it happen again.

John C. Schafer • Hannibal, Mo.

