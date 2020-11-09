 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter Naive to think McConnell won’t continue to obstruct
0 comments

Letter Naive to think McConnell won’t continue to obstruct

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Republicans expand super majorities in Kentucky legislature

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters during a press conference in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. McConnell secured a seventh term in Kentucky, fending off Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot in a costly campaign. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

 Timothy D. Easley

In Kathleen Parker’s column “This election has nearly broken us” (Nov. 5), she tells of this election and how it’s affected us. Toward the end she reminded me of Dorothy in the last scene of the “Wizard of Oz”, when she’s talking to her Auntie Em and family, saying, “There’s no place like home.” Or the last line in “Gone with the Wind,” when Scarlett says, “Tomorrow is another day.” Those words might fill us with hope. But I thinks Parker knows better.

Parker knows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could keep control of the Senate. I’m sure he’s looking forward to many more proud moments, like when he refused to even hold a hearing for Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. Yes, we can look forward to at least two more years of a record-setting pace for bills and appointments piling up on his desk. After all, he’s pretty good at it. He’s already had six years practice. When asked, he’ll just smile in the knowledge he’s letting everyone know who’s the real boss. We might have been nearly broken, but with these kind of folks in charge, I don’t foresee much healing anytime soon.

Russell McCreary • Union

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports