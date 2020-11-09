Letter Naive to think McConnell won’t continue to obstruct

In Kathleen Parker’s column “This election has nearly broken us” (Nov. 5), she tells of this election and how it’s affected us. Toward the end she reminded me of Dorothy in the last scene of the “Wizard of Oz”, when she’s talking to her Auntie Em and family, saying, “There’s no place like home.” Or the last line in “Gone with the Wind,” when Scarlett says, “Tomorrow is another day.” Those words might fill us with hope. But I thinks Parker knows better.
Parker knows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could keep control of the Senate. I’m sure he’s looking forward to many more proud moments, like when he refused to even hold a hearing for Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. Yes, we can look forward to at least two more years of a record-setting pace for bills and appointments piling up on his desk. After all, he’s pretty good at it. He’s already had six years practice. When asked, he’ll just smile in the knowledge he’s letting everyone know who’s the real boss. We might have been nearly broken, but with these kind of folks in charge, I don’t foresee much healing anytime soon.
Russell McCreary • Union
