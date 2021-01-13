Letter: Name highway after police officer Sicknick, not Trump

Regarding "Trump Highway? Jefferson County lawmaker wants to rename I-55 stretch in Arnold" (Jan. 6): President Donald Trump and Sen. Josh Hawley have blood on their hands. Five people are now dead because of Trump and Hawley's treasonous attempts to overthrow the U.S. government.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick died after being viciously battered with a fire extinguisher by domestic terrorists during his valiant and patriotic efforts to protect the Capitol from these seditionists. Trump and Hawley have been relentless in their efforts to foment this sedition, with no regard for any ensuing loss of life.

And now Missouri Republican Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold wants to further disgrace Missouri by naming a stretch of Interstate 55 in Arnold after Donald Trump. What a flagrant kick in the stomach to all law enforcers and their families. That stretch of highway between Route 141 and Richardson Road should be named after Sicknick instead. He was killed as a result of Trump's treason.

If blue lives matter, then a sign honoring Trump should never be erected anywhere in the United States.

Catherine D. Mizerany • Arnold