 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Names of juvenile suicide victims should not be reported

  • 0
Paris Harvey_Kuaron Harvey photo

Paris Harvey, 12, (left) and Kuaron Harvey, 14. Images provided by Paris Harvey's family.

Regarding “Family grieves deaths of St. Louis cousins, 12 and 14, shot at birthday party downtown” (March 27): Reporting of the recent shooting deaths of a teen boy and the apparent suicide of the shooter of the boy, his 12-year-old cousin, included the victims’ names both in broadcast media and print. I believe there should be policies against disclosing the identities of suicide victims.

The shootings were livestreamed on a social media platform and widely viewed on sites worldwide after the livestream, but I believe that doesn’t excuse the news media revealing their names, especially the girl who apparently killed herself after the gun in her hand discharged, killing her cousin.

Bill Townsend • St. Louis County

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News