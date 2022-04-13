Letter: Names of juvenile suicide victims should not be reported

Regarding “Family grieves deaths of St. Louis cousins, 12 and 14, shot at birthday party downtown” (March 27): Reporting of the recent shooting deaths of a teen boy and the apparent suicide of the shooter of the boy, his 12-year-old cousin, included the victims’ names both in broadcast media and print. I believe there should be policies against disclosing the identities of suicide victims.
The shootings were livestreamed on a social media platform and widely viewed on sites worldwide after the livestream, but I believe that doesn’t excuse the news media revealing their names, especially the girl who apparently killed herself after the gun in her hand discharged, killing her cousin.
Bill Townsend • St. Louis County