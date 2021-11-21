Letter: Naming clinic after Peoples Hospital is way of honoring it

Regarding “Demonstrators decry developer’s use of Homer G. Phillips’ name for north St. Louis clinic” (Nov. 13): I have a suggestion that would still honor Black St. Louis history while eliminating the controversial use of the Homer G. Phillips name on the new NorthSide Regeneration clinic.

Developer Paul McKee could use the name of another Black hospital that is little remembered today but that served St. Louis’ Black community for quite some time. Peoples Hospital (originally founded in 1894 as Provident Hospital) was a private hospital that served both well-to-do and poor African Americans. In 1898, it began a program to train Black women as nurses (one of only two institutions then offering such women access to post-secondary education in St. Louis, the other being a school that trained teachers).

For years, Peoples was the only accredited hospital that treated Black charity patients. From 1944 to 1966, it was a 75-bed facility located at 2221 Locust Street in the Downtown West area (just north of the site of the new soccer stadium). It then moved west and ultimately closed in 1978. Hopefully, no former employees of Peoples would object.

Patrick Kleaver • St. Louis