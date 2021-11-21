 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Naming clinic after Peoples Hospital is way of honoring it
0 comments

Letter: Naming clinic after Peoples Hospital is way of honoring it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Homer G. Phillips Memorial medical facility

Yvonne Jones, president of the Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alumni Incorporated, speaks at the press event and rally outside the new Homer G. Phillips Memorial medical facility on Jefferson and Cass avenues, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jones was a 1968 graduate of the Homer G. Phillips Hospital's school of nursing and worked as a pediatric nurse at the hospital until 1977. The building, slated to open in spring, is being built by NorthSide Regeneration developer Paul McKee. It will open with three in-patient and 16 emergency room beds. The original five-story, 670-bed Homer G. Phillips Hospital in the Ville neighborhood was shuttered in 1979. But some people see the new name as an affront to the original, which is a recognized historic landmark. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “Demonstrators decry developer’s use of Homer G. Phillips’ name for north St. Louis clinic” (Nov. 13): I have a suggestion that would still honor Black St. Louis history while eliminating the controversial use of the Homer G. Phillips name on the new NorthSide Regeneration clinic.

Developer Paul McKee could use the name of another Black hospital that is little remembered today but that served St. Louis’ Black community for quite some time. Peoples Hospital (originally founded in 1894 as Provident Hospital) was a private hospital that served both well-to-do and poor African Americans. In 1898, it began a program to train Black women as nurses (one of only two institutions then offering such women access to post-secondary education in St. Louis, the other being a school that trained teachers).

For years, Peoples was the only accredited hospital that treated Black charity patients. From 1944 to 1966, it was a 75-bed facility located at 2221 Locust Street in the Downtown West area (just north of the site of the new soccer stadium). It then moved west and ultimately closed in 1978. Hopefully, no former employees of Peoples would object.

Patrick Kleaver • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News