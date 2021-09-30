 Skip to main content
Letter: Narrowing Lindell would be a disaster for motorists
Letter: Narrowing Lindell would be a disaster for motorists

A biker cycles along the bike path in Forest Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, along Lindell Boulevard. The city plans to reduce Lindell Boulevard from four lanes to two lanes, along Forest Park between Skinker and Kingshighway. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other” (Aug. 25): Reducing Lindell to two lanes along Forest Park will be a public safety disaster, not to mention a major inconvenience to commuters and Central West End residents. Many more cars traveling West on Lindell will turn then left on Kingshighway. This intersection is already very dangerous.

Cars will also turn left on Euclid in an attempt to avoid the left- turn backup at Lindell and Kingshighway. This will clog the street and endanger pedestrians along this busy retail stretch.

The nabobs residing along the Forest Park stretch of Lindell will see a return on their aldermanic contributions. The rest of us will be endangered and inconvenienced.

Frank Dayton • St. Louis

News