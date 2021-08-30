 Skip to main content
Letter: Narrowing Lindell would push commuters through park
Letter: Narrowing Lindell would push commuters through park

City plans to reduce Lindell Blvd along Forest Park to two lanes from from

Joe Robinson exercises with Julia Miranda and their baby Journey Robinson along the bike path in Forest Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, along Lindell Boulevard. The city plans to reduce Lindell Boulevard from four lanes to two lanes, along Forest Park between Skinker and Kingshighway. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other" (Aug. 25): I wonder if the city planners considering this have factored in the percentage of drivers who will likely just jump off Lindell and use Forest Park as a throughway between Clayton and the Central West End. St. Louis better have plans to accommodate that.

To my way of thinking, it is preferable to have excess traffic, however that is defined, on a street intended to bear traffic, rather than in a venue designed for relaxation and enjoyment. Among other things, that traffic on Lindell may impact 25 or 30 households along the street. Additional traffic in the park would affect hundreds, if not thousands, of people, particularly after work hours, using the park on a regular basis.

Alan J. Agathen • St. Louis

