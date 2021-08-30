Letter: Narrowing Lindell would push commuters through park

Regarding " City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other " (Aug. 25): I wonder if the city planners considering this have factored in the percentage of drivers who will likely just jump off Lindell and use Forest Park as a throughway between Clayton and the Central West End. St. Louis better have plans to accommodate that.

To my way of thinking, it is preferable to have excess traffic, however that is defined, on a street intended to bear traffic, rather than in a venue designed for relaxation and enjoyment. Among other things, that traffic on Lindell may impact 25 or 30 households along the street. Additional traffic in the park would affect hundreds, if not thousands, of people, particularly after work hours, using the park on a regular basis.