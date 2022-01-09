 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nation’s future depends on the power of ‘We the People’
Constitutional Convention

This photo provided by the Library of Congress shows a painting by Howard Chandler Christy on display in the U.S. Capitol of George Washington presiding at the signing of the Constitution of the United States in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787. As Republicans win control of more legislatures across the country, some want to use their growing power to limit federal spending and are considering calling a national constitutional convention. The move would be historic, as there has not been one since Washington led the original proceedings himself. But looking strictly at the math, the notion is not entirely out of reach. (Library of Congress via AP)

Regarding “Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection” (Jan. 7): Blood-drenched battlefields of our history are not just locations on a map. They are genuine altars of sacrifice, where millions of Americans died for us and our Constitution. Every ultimate price paid is reason enough to proclaim that “We the People” must survive the deceit, lies and hypocrisy that attack us in today’s media and partisan politics.

Some misled cable news anchors support, believe and trust Donald Trump. But these propaganda patsies are more like carnival gig actors than actual journalists or validated experts.

We must continue to build our nation, where it is believed that all men are created equal, and all men are afforded equal rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We must do this especially for our children’s future.

No attack, whether from foreign invaders or domestic politicians, using weapons, lies, money or the courts, will take our freedoms from us. “We the People” will triumph against anyone who seeks to divide the United States.

Jim Mittino • St. Louis

