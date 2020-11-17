Letter: Nation should be called the Divided States of America

Regarding " Biden seeks window on vaccine plans as Trump stalls handoff " (Nov. 16): President-elect Joe Biden has been recognized by the vast majority of American voters, Democrats and Republicans alike, and world leaders. But President Donald Trump refuses to accept the obvious. He is doing everything possible to muddy the waters and stall the transition process. But that is no surprise since blaming and diverting is what he has done over the past four years.

As a swing voter who does not claim either party, it is really quite astounding to me how scared most of Trump's own political constituents seem to be of him. Few have the nerve to say anything. It is as though he is the "Dictator of the Free World.” What a lesson for developing nations. What a pity for the United States. We should really be called the D.S.A — the Divided States of America. The blaming and diversion are going to continue right through Jan. 20 and into the future, until Trump's last breath.