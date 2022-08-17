Letter: National abortion discord is rooted in one-sided views

In her column “What an uprising in Kansas means for abortion in other red states” (Aug. 7), Aisha Sultan never mentions that in some abortion procedures the results may not be what the woman hoped for mentally and physically. Plus, I don’t think she mentioned that the easiest way to overcome abortion is to not get pregnant.
Not all people believe that life begins at birth. Why can’t Sultan realize that there are two sides to this issue? She seems to see only her side. No wonder there is so much discord in our country.
Bob Horas • Town and Country