 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: National abortion discord is rooted in one-sided views

  • 0
Abortion Explainer Personhood

FILE - Defenders of the Unborn founder Mary Maschmeier, sets up a table outside Planned Parenthood on June 24, 2022, in St. Louis. Most abortions are now illegal in Missouri following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended a constitutional protection for abortion. Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas and Missouri all have personhood laws.

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

In her column “What an uprising in Kansas means for abortion in other red states” (Aug. 7), Aisha Sultan never mentions that in some abortion procedures the results may not be what the woman hoped for mentally and physically. Plus, I don’t think she mentioned that the easiest way to overcome abortion is to not get pregnant.

Not all people believe that life begins at birth. Why can’t Sultan realize that there are two sides to this issue? She seems to see only her side. No wonder there is so much discord in our country.

Bob Horas • Town and Country

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News