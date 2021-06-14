Letter: National Cancer Institute is falling short on funding

As a cancer survivor, I care deeply about research into this terrible disease, which is why I was heartened to see a significant increase in funding for the National Institutes of Health, including the creation of a new agency dedicated to trying to speed delivery of promising research to patients with hard-to-treat cancers and other illnesses. This could be a potentially great accelerator for new treatments and greater results.

Yet, I remain concerned that the cornerstone of cancer research — the National Cancer Institute — was not given an appropriate increase to meet the staggering demand. Research funded by the institute has led to major advancements in cancer treatment during the last 50 years and, unlike the other institutes that comprise the National Institutes of Health, the cancer institute is experiencing demand for research grants that far exceeds its available funding. The institute could save many more lives with increased and sustained funding, which is why Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt should work to increase its funding in a final 2022 budget.