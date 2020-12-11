 Skip to main content
Letter: Nationwide program of free vasectomies would help
Letter: Nationwide program of free vasectomies would help

A banner hangs on the side of the Planned Parenthood of St. Louis building after a state judge ruled against an attempt by the Gov. Mike Parson administration to shut down the lone abortion clinic in Missouri. The banner has been in place since an October trial where the Missouri Department of Public Health attempted to close it by denying a license to operate. 

Regarding the letter “Some sad Neediest Cases could have been prevented” (Dec. 7): The letter writer claims to be “pro-life” and feels free birth control should be made available. If that’s the case, then he should support Planned Parenthood. They provide birth control to many women, in addition to other health care services such as mammograms. When folks advocate abolishing Planned Parenthood, they are doing a huge disservice to women who rely on its services to help prevent unwanted pregnancies.

And why not a nationwide program of free vasectomies? Let’s share the burden of unwanted births on both participants. A man can father many children each year, but a woman only once every nine months.

Laura Cooper • Fenton

