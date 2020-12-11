Letter: Nationwide program of free vasectomies would help

Regarding the letter “Some sad Neediest Cases could have been prevented” (Dec. 7): The letter writer claims to be “pro-life” and feels free birth control should be made available. If that’s the case, then he should support Planned Parenthood. They provide birth control to many women, in addition to other health care services such as mammograms. When folks advocate abolishing Planned Parenthood, they are doing a huge disservice to women who rely on its services to help prevent unwanted pregnancies.