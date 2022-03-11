Letter: NATO must find its moral compass and send troops to Ukraine

Regarding “ Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say” (March 9): I am aware that NATO’s mission is to defend member countries. Nevertheless, I am deeply disappointed and disgusted by its cowardly reaction to the Ukraine invasion. NATO should be ashamed to stand by and watch so many innocent people being slaughtered.

Where is NATO’s moral compass? Russian President Vladimir Putin is the one who wants this war, and sanctions don’t impact him. Rather, it is the Russian people who are hurt by sanctions, even while they are being arrested by the thousands for protesting the war. Russian soldiers are also victims of Putin’s lies, because they were told they were being dispatched for peacekeeping purposes. NATO members should wake up and assert their power in this conflict.