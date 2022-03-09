Letter: NATO should intervene militarily and avoid appeasement

Regarding "Blinken, Macron meet to discuss war response" (March 8): We are fast running out of time. The time to prevent World War III is today. Russian President Vladimir Putin is no different from Adolf Hitler, and NATO is no different from the British prime minister in 1938, Neville Chamberlain. I applaud the actions taken to date, but it's not enough. We need to establish a no-fly zone; and if that is not effective, then we need to commit military assets.

Yes, stopping the purchase of Russian oil will increase our cost of living. But is it cheaper to experience higher prices today or experience the costs of war and the cost of American lives tomorrow?

The questions now are: Is President Joe Biden our Winston Churchill or is he our Chamberlain, and is NATO walking down the same path Europe took prior to World War II?

I believe action is the lesser of two evils. Let's save civilization by action today and not repeat history. The world could have stopped Hitler, and today we can stop Putin.

Darrell Dunteman • Lewistown, Ill.