Letter: Nature bats last when it comes to our flood plains

Regarding “St. Louis County opposition trips up Maryland Heights TIF plan” (Jan. 5): The Maryland Heights TIF Commission’s recent vote to deny tax subsidies for development in frequently flooded acres was a smart decision. It was also a rare occurrence. Often, decision-makers are pressured by short term priorities of and questionable information from developers.
At the recent Maryland Heights TIF Commission meeting, it was easy to see where some of this confusion comes from. The city attorney argued that the commission should consider that the area under consideration was not in a flood plain because the Army Corps of Engineers had said so. The background to this is that, based on federal regulations, since the area is protected by substantial levees built in 1990s, it needs no longer be officially considered a flood plain.
Ignore the fact that there have been years of flooding since the levees were built and the subsidy request before the committee was based on the need for pumps to remove persistent high water. Yet it’s not a flood plain?
In reality, the levees protecting the 2,200 acres had not breached, yet. Instead, water accumulated due to a high-water table, ground water pressure and rainfall that cannot drain. Levees may directly keep out water from the river, but hydrology, wetland soils, groundwater and land configuration are also part of what it means to be a flood plain. Ignore this at your peril. The acres in question had been converted by the levees to sort of a bathtub with no drain.
Who defines a flood plain? These multiple forces of nature define a flood plain. Add climate change and increased rainfall to those forces, too. As we make plans to build, to farm, to increase infrastructure, we need to keep nature’s definition in mind.
There’s a catchy saying that says: Nature bats last. Here it seems nature will not let us redefine ourselves out of her way.
Caroline Pufalt • University City
Conservation chair, Sierra Club Missouri