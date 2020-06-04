Letter: Nauseating to see Trump’s photo opportunity at church

Regarding “‘I’m outraged’: Bishop overseeing church responds to Trump photo-op” (June 1): I am an 80-year-old grandpa who was raised in Grace Episcopal Church in Kirkwood. The horrible photo opportunity of President Donald Trump standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington holding a Bible was enough to make me throw up. Trump, in my opinion, is a racist, lying, xenophobic, hating, cheating, disgusting individual who does not represent what I believe are the principles of Jesus Christ and Christianity. Trump tragically uses the Bible to benefit his selfish and evil personal objectives.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood
