Letter: Nauseating to see Trump’s photo opportunity at church
0 comments

Letter: Nauseating to see Trump’s photo opportunity at church

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Pentagon-Trump clash breaks open over military and protests

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Park of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

 

Regarding “‘I’m outraged’: Bishop overseeing church responds to Trump photo-op” (June 1): I am an 80-year-old grandpa who was raised in Grace Episcopal Church in Kirkwood. The horrible photo opportunity of President Donald Trump standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington holding a Bible was enough to make me throw up. Trump, in my opinion, is a racist, lying, xenophobic, hating, cheating, disgusting individual who does not represent what I believe are the principles of Jesus Christ and Christianity. Trump tragically uses the Bible to benefit his selfish and evil personal objectives.

Dick Reeves • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports