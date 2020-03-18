Letter: NBA commissioner spurred others to take action

Over the last several weeks the world has struggled to come to grips with nature’s latest challenge to the supremacy of man in the form of the novel coronavirus. By Wednesday afternoon last week America’s leadership was locked in indecision whether to take bold action, or to soothe the public. After weeks of downplaying the threats, assistants to the president hastily drafted a message to stay calm. America could control the situation by walling itself off from larger and larger sections of the globe.
It was clear for all to see that America’s leaders were grasping at events that had spun out of their control and full-fledged panic had begun. The following day would witness the evaporation of $3 trillion in the value of American companies.
But America is full of remarkable people, and it was in the midst of this tempest that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stepped forward to lead. The suspension of the NBA season dropped a stone of clarity into the ocean of confusion. This was no time for half measures; the time for action is now. By Thursday night this stone had produced a tidal wave of closures, cancellations and emergency declarations by cities and states.
By midday on Friday, President Donald Trump belatedly invoked a state of emergency to bring the full force of the American government into the fight. And so the fight has been joined. A fight I am sure we will win, albeit at a frightening human and financial cost. This is a time for generosity and goodwill toward all people, for we are all in the fight together. The search for more qualified leadership for America can begin when we have won.
Russ John • St. Louis