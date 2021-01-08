Letter: nce a bellwether, Missouri is now northern Arkansas

Most-read stories in this section
What a disgrace Sen. Josh Hawley was by refusing to accept the verdict of the American people. As a Missouri native, it’s distressing to see what was once a swing state, which only backed two presidential losers in the 20th century, is now drifting off to become what I call north Arkansas. And as all Missourians know, that is not a compliment.
Walter Kamphoefner • Bryan, Texas
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.