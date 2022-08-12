Letter: Negative political ads should not deter people from voting

It is a shame that we had such a low turnout in the recent primaries. It is no wonder that the extremists on both sides are winning. It appears that the moderates are staying home. Could it be that with all the negative ads, plus few candidates stating what they stand for, voters are just staying home?
Missourians should vote regardless, even if it is for the lesser of evils. We need fewer negative ads and more candidates declaring what issues they support. Legislators need to understand that compromise is not a dirty word, and they should do what is best for the people and not always vote the party line.
Jerry Callahan • Wildwood