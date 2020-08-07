Letter: Neighborhoods won’t be safer if police are defunded

Regarding “3 dead, 1 injured in north St. Louis shooting” (July 30): Residents of those neighborhoods are asking for more police presence. Some have voiced fear of coming forward with information about shootings. Yet there are demonstrators asking for defunding of the police. How can neighborhoods be safe, and witnesses feel safe, with the current police staffing, or even worse, reduced police staffing? I believe the citizens need to make their voices louder and larger in numbers than the elements working against them.
Craig Hirsh • Oakville
