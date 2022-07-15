 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Neman hits home run skewering Cardinals ticket plan

Cardinals open their season at Busch

Weary Cardinals fans, many who arrived before sunrise, await 'First Pitch' tickets before the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates to open their season at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Dan Neman’s column “Busch Stadium ticket prices seem unfair and un-American” (July 7): The disappointment expressed by some readers of food writer Dan Neman becoming a business columnist might have been premature, because I believe Neman hit a grand slam in his hilarious skewering of the Cardinals’ “dynamic ticket pricing.”

That the Cardinals marketing strategy has a sliding scale of prices for the same seat, depending on the perceived value of each particular game, strikes of capitalism at its comical worst. I believe Neman is onto something by suggesting the pricing should be determined by the game’s outcome, and you pay as you leave. Just like a fine restaurant, correct?

Neman deserves credit for attempting to level the playing field for Cards fans.

Greg Shepherd • St. Louis

