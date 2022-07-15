Letter: Neman hits home run skewering Cardinals ticket plan

Regarding “Dan Neman’s column “Busch Stadium ticket prices seem unfair and un-American” (July 7): The disappointment expressed by some readers of food writer Dan Neman becoming a business columnist might have been premature, because I believe Neman hit a grand slam in his hilarious skewering of the Cardinals’ “dynamic ticket pricing.”

That the Cardinals marketing strategy has a sliding scale of prices for the same seat, depending on the perceived value of each particular game, strikes of capitalism at its comical worst. I believe Neman is onto something by suggesting the pricing should be determined by the game’s outcome, and you pay as you leave. Just like a fine restaurant, correct?