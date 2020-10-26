 Skip to main content
Letter: Neman’s Halloween candy column is the ‘write’ stuff
Letter: Neman's Halloween candy column is the 'write' stuff

Bit-O-Honey

Regarding “Vintage candy is the real Halloween horror” (Oct. 21): I am still chuckling over food writer Dan Neman’s column and Bit-O-Honey candy. I really enjoy his writing and sense of humor. This week’s Corona Cake was inspired. In fact, I am forwarding the food section to my granddaughter in Florida, who considers Halloween a major holiday. My thanks to Neman. He sure can cook up the “write” stuff.

Christina Ann DeLuca • Brentwood

