Regarding “Neman: Confessions of a departing food writer” (June 30): I just read Dan Neman’s last column in Let’s Eat about how he is leaving that section to become a business writer. His column and the comic pages are the two reasons I get the Post-Dispatch delivered to my house. They are why we continue to subscribe. I used to look forward to my Wednesday mornings to read his column, which always left me with a smile. I am not sure how the newspaper will replace him.