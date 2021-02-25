Letter: Neo-Confederates betray Missouri's German heritage

Regarding "Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol" (Feb. 23): Our proud neo-Confederate tradition continues. This time the insurrection was curiously being led by a Yankee carpetbagger, Donald Trump, but with the same result of using white supremacy to compel working class white people to take the fall. And with the entire world as his stage instead of tiny Ford's Theatre, one can almost imagine Sen. Josh Hawley shouting, Sic semper tyrannis (thus always to tyrants) like John Wilkes Booth, as he pumps his fist.

Many historians credit the German population of central Missouri for preventing our state from seceding in the Civil War and possibly saving the Union in the process. How perplexing then it is to see today the recipients of that proud tradition betraying their heritage, like Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, objecting to certifying the Electoral College vote count. It's enough to make Missouri's famous German-American Franz Sigel roll over in his grave.