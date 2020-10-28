 Skip to main content
Letter: Never believe a silver-tongued, boastful New Yorker
Letter: Never believe a silver-tongued, boastful New Yorker

GOP 2016 Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles after speaking at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Trump and his familiar falsehoods” (Oct. 26): When I was 18, I left St. Louis for a fairly elite liberal arts college in Minnesota. That’s where I first encountered the boastful-New-Yorker type. Fellow freshmen gathered informally in our dorm lounges or cafeterias and, of course, talked about where we were from and shared our stories. Inevitably, a kid from New York City would respond with a thick New York accent and boastful hyperbole, always topping the other kid’s story.

These were the guys who always claimed they knew a guy who knew a guy who could get or do anything for you. They were obviously insecure and constantly bragging to compensate for their actual lack of self-worth. Now along comes President Donald Trump, the very archetype of the boastful New Yorker, and it pains me to see my fellow Missourians and Midwesterners fall for his bombast and trappings of success.

Michael Sullivan • Hawaii

