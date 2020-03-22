Letter: Never fear, Vice President Pence is on the job
0 comments

Letter: Never fear, Vice President Pence is on the job

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
The Latest: China sends masks, medical supplies to France

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during press briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Are you concerned about the new coronavirus? Well, no need. Because Vice President Mike Pence is in charge. Well known for his grasp of science, Pence has stated that cigarettes don’t kill, global warming is bunk and the planet Earth is less than 10,000 years old. Rest assured, Trump supporters, America’s top epidemiologists, climatologists and geologists can’t hold a candle to Pence.

Want to vote Republican, folks? Fine. Makes sense, because many of them state that their pastor knows more about science than America’s Nobel Laureates. But now the Republican war on science is coming home to roost, and we’re all about to pay the price — one none of us will ever forget.

Francis Sheridan • Lebanon

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports