Letter: Never fear, Vice President Pence is on the job

Are you concerned about the new coronavirus? Well, no need. Because Vice President Mike Pence is in charge. Well known for his grasp of science, Pence has stated that cigarettes don’t kill, global warming is bunk and the planet Earth is less than 10,000 years old. Rest assured, Trump supporters, America’s top epidemiologists, climatologists and geologists can’t hold a candle to Pence.
Want to vote Republican, folks? Fine. Makes sense, because many of them state that their pastor knows more about science than America’s Nobel Laureates. But now the Republican war on science is coming home to roost, and we’re all about to pay the price — one none of us will ever forget.
Francis Sheridan • Lebanon