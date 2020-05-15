Letter: Never forget China is governed by an ambitious despot

Regarding Kathleen Parker’s column “Virus has helped us see China for what it is” (May 12): Parker was quite right. In the first paragraph she states that “many Americans mistakenly assumed that China would become more like us as it embraced free trade.” She goes on to discuss Americans’ mistaken idea that countries with alien cultures will, given exposure to our values, rush to embrace them. Again, she is correct. Has anyone noticed the results of this theory in the Middle East?
However, she fails to note that China is under the control of a tyrant. Tyrants are not benign individuals who just happen to drift to the top of a power structure. They’re almost always individuals of abnormal, rampant ambition, whose ambition isn’t quenched even when their ruthlessness gives them total control of their own country. Like Hitler and Alexander the Great, Chinese President Xi Jinping is possessed with ambition.
If that is not true, how did he gain control of an oppressive system that completely subjugates 1.4 billion people? China must be seen not as a competitor, not as an adversary, but as a formidable enemy of the free world’s way of life. All possible economic and technological effort should be made to inhibit China’s ability to provoke or wage effective military action, nuclear assault or biological warfare.
Ben M. Hilliker • Richmond Heights
