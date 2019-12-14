World War II must never be forgotten. Winning that war preserved the freedom we all enjoy today. One of the fiercest, bloodiest battles ever fought during the war, or any other conflict, became known as the Battle of the Bulge. It began on Dec. 16, 1944. Historians have called it the turning point of World War II. Casualties included 19,485 Americans killed, 15,360 captured and 45,155 wounded.
There are just a few remaining veterans who fought that battle. Many of them still suffer emotionally and physically and have never forgotten the horrors of watching their comrades suffer and die on that cold, snowy battlefield. The battle remains one of the greatest ever fought and was instrumental in Germany’s defeat. Most of the veterans were never able to talk about their personal experiences, but horrible memories remain with those still living today.
On Monday at 10 a.m., the Gateway Chapter of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge will hold a memorial ceremony at the Royale Orleans Banquet Hall on Telegraph Road. Everyone is welcome. Please stop by and thank the aging veterans for their part in ensuring our freedom.
Dorothy Light • St. Charles