Regarding "Police chief: Body camera video ‘speaks for itself’ in contested traffic stop involving alderman" (March 4): Hopefully, the non-story of Alderman Joe Vaccaro getting a speeding ticket is over. The name calling, the issue of releasing the bodycam footage, the issue of “fixing the ticket” went on for a couple of days. As usual in these kinds of stories, the real issue was overlooked. He was clocked at driving 76 in a 60 mph zone.