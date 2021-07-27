Letter: Never Trumpers are the ones needing Biblical lessons

In the letter "Trump skillful in making followers believe absurdities" (July 22), the letter writer quotes Voltaire and Proverbs. I would refer him to the "Russia Collusion Delusion."

For 2½ years, we had to listen to Hillary Clinton, FBI Director James Comey, National Security Adviser James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as well as Congressmen Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff talking about the Steele dossier, among other things, in order to remove then-president Donald Trump from office.

I believe this was a coup of the highest order. People's lives were ruined. If anyone needs to read Proverbs 14:25, it is those previously mentioned officials.

Eric Schult • St. Peters