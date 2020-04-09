Letter: Never try to equate influenza with the coronavirus

There are differences between the coronavirus and influenza. There are reasons why the two viruses are different and why greater restrictions have been, and should be, put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
First, coronavirus is a novel virus. Having not been seen before in humans before December, we know very little about its characteristics and have no natural immunity to it, meaning it’s more contagious than the flu.
Second, there is no vaccine or treatment compared to influenza, for which flu vaccines have been available for many years.
And last, hospitalization rates for influenza are 1% to 2% of cases compared to 10% to 20% of coronavirus cases.
However, it is not just the number of people, it is also the severity of side effects caused by coronavirus. It often does a lot more damage to a person’s lungs than pneumonia associated with the flu. And treating coronavirus requires more equipment and expense than treating the flu. Fortunately, in Missouri, we have been able to learn from counterparts on the coasts and can begin surge planning before peak hospitalizations hit.
Our current restrictions are difficult, but sometimes we must sacrifice our individual rights for the betterment and safety of others. It’s time we stop thinking about ourselves as independent units. If this virus teaches us anything, it is how connected, intertwined and dependent we are with one another.
Katie Hoey • St. Louis
