Letter: Never vote for a president who has bungled a war
George W Bush Ohio

Former President George W. Bush signs copies of his book "41: A Portrait of My Father" for customers at the Easton Costco on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/The Columbus Dispatch, Jonathan Quilter)

 Jonathan Quilter

In 2003, the U.S. invaded Iraq. Although Iraq was not a threat to us, did not have “weapons of mass destruction” or ties to al-Qaeda, the nation rallied around our president, George W. Bush. The truth that thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of Iraqis would end up dying for nothing was too horrific to accept. In 2004 we dutifully reelected Bush, the man who conned us into a needless war.

The new coronavirus is no hoax. No matter who our president is, many American lives will be lost and some mistakes will be made. But the truth is, we now have a president whose dishonesty and incompetence will cause many thousands of needless deaths. We are not testing for the virus at the levels we need to. The federal government is not coordinating with states on getting enough ventilators, supplies and hospital beds ready. The mixed messages from President Donald Trump will cause many people to ignore warnings from health officials.

Yet, Trump’s approval rating has increased. If it is too frightening or painful to face the truth now, fine. Believe for now whatever helps keep you sane. But, this November, remember. We must not repeat the mistake of 2004.

Michael Sullivan • Carbondale, Ill.

