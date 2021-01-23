Letter: New administration offers return of hope and decency

Regarding the editorial “Worst. President. Ever.” (Jan. 20): I give thanks to the Editorial Board for publishing this on Inauguration Day. Donald Trump is indeed devoid of wisdom and decency. He separated poor migrant families at the border and put innocent little children in cages. He also praised the neo-Nazis of Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump constantly lied and, I believe, was a racist. The man was totally devoid of anything good and decent.
Thank goodness for a bright new day in America. Trump despised truth, justice, empathy, wisdom, brotherhood, hope and decency. But under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, those great principles and characteristics will be the virtues of the days ahead, which is fantastic.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood