Letter: New archbishop must be vigilant against abuse

Regarding “Mitchell T. Rozanski installed as the 10th Archbishop of St. Louis” (Aug. 26): Past Archbishop Robert Carlson has referred to new Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski as “a breath of fresh air.” But the air from his most recent post in Springfield, Massachusetts, is anything but fresh. Indeed, it is fetid with corruption and omission in regards to its investigation of child sexual abuse accusations against former prelate, Bishop Christopher Weldon.
Only after extensive reporting from the Berkshire Record newspaper was it clear that Weldon had committed grave violations, including the rape of a youth. Rozanski apologized to Western Massachusetts Catholics pained by this clergy sex abuse scandal.
To his credit, Archbishop Rozanski then took corrective action. But an “I only know what I read” attitude will not suffice here in St. Louis, especially from someone who regards his assignment as being a “pastor.” A shepherd of the flock needs to demonstrate vigilance and perceptions beyond what he might read in a report.
Then again, if he fails in that endeavor, we still have a secular news media to investigate.
Richard Wagner • Kirkwood
