Letter: New authority given to Page violates county charter

Regarding the editorial, “A major crisis, lots of cash, and unchecked authority. What could go wrong?” (April 29): The Editorial Board rightly criticized the majority of the St. Louis County Council for wrongly voting to transfer legislative authority to County Executive Sam Page, allowing him to spend $173.5 million in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with no council oversight.
It isn’t just bad public policy to eliminate checks and balances, it also violates the St. Louis County Charter, which states: “All legislative power of the county shall be vested in the council.” Council members are sworn to uphold the charter.
The emergency legislation also appears to violate the charter. An emergency ordinance is only to be addressed once by the council. If it gets approval from two-thirds or more of the council, it goes into effect immediately. If only approved by a majority, as it was in this case, it goes into effect after 15 days. The emergency ordinance was perfected by the council on April 28, having only received a majority vote, meaning it should not have gone into effect until 15 days after enactment. Instead, it was approved by the majority and deemed immediately effective. This is completely wrong and puts a cloud over expenditures authorized by an illegally enacted ordinance.
The people of St. Louis County deserve a lot better than this, especially when we are facing a crisis unlike one we have never experienced before.
Ernie Trakas • Clayton
St. Louis County councilman
