Letter: New ballot language still intended to deceive voters
Letter: New ballot language still intended to deceive voters

Missouri capitol rwk

An inscription from George Washingtons Farewell Address of 1796 is visible at the Missouri Capitol. (Post-Dispatch file photo)

 Post-Dispatch file photo

I see the Republicans have cleverly put two “motherhood” and “apple pie” items — ban lobbyist gifts, limit campaign contributions — as the first two things in the Amendment 3 language (“Ballot language set for Clean Missouri do-over. Here’s what you’ll see Nov. 3,” Sept. 9). They are clearly hoping that the voters will treat those as good things and vote yes without reading or understanding the third and real issue on the ballot, which deals with redistricting.

If this is considered fairer language by the court, I wonder how the original draft was written? I guess one becomes desperate when there is the possibility of being redistricted out of a job.

Joe Fleagle • Chesterfield

