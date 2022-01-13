Letter: New city law will give green light to intoxicated driving

Regarding “Mayor signs bill repealing St. Louis ban on possessing small amounts of marijuana” (Dec. 13): We already have a problem in St. Louis with reckless driving, so why not just encourage people to drive while getting high? Great idea. At least that’s what the St. Louis Board of Aldermen must think with the law the board just enacted, with support from Mayor Tishaura Jones.

I believe by decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana, in the name of correcting racial disparities, is just encouraging its use. Right now, it’s seems impossible to drive more than a few miles in the city without smelling weed. At stop lights, driving down the road, parking lots. Personally, I don’t care what people do in their private lives, but we’re talking about driving. I agree that people shouldn’t have records for small amounts, but that doesn’t mean they should be driving around while getting high. They can’t legally drive with an open beer.