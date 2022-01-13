 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New city law will give green light to intoxicated driving
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones speaks before signing a bill repealing city ordinances that make it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in the rotunda at St. Louis City Hall. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed the bill in November. The bill also bars police from enforcing state and federal laws against possession of small amounts or of marijuana paraphernalia, with certain exceptions. From left to right stands Alderman Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward; Alderman Jesse Todd, 18th Ward; Alderman Bill Stephens. 12th Ward; Mayor Jones and Alderman Bret Narayan, 24th Ward. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Mayor signs bill repealing St. Louis ban on possessing small amounts of marijuana” (Dec. 13): We already have a problem in St. Louis with reckless driving, so why not just encourage people to drive while getting high? Great idea. At least that’s what the St. Louis Board of Aldermen must think with the law the board just enacted, with support from Mayor Tishaura Jones.

I believe by decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana, in the name of correcting racial disparities, is just encouraging its use. Right now, it’s seems impossible to drive more than a few miles in the city without smelling weed. At stop lights, driving down the road, parking lots. Personally, I don’t care what people do in their private lives, but we’re talking about driving. I agree that people shouldn’t have records for small amounts, but that doesn’t mean they should be driving around while getting high. They can’t legally drive with an open beer.

It would have been nice to hear the Board of Aldermen and the mayor also discuss responsibility when using weed and safe driving, as well as discuss a crackdown on driving while impaired. It seems like just enforcing basic laws is now discriminatory. Rather than enforce the laws, expecting people to adhere to them, they just make the laws go away or don’t enforce them.

Happy daze are here again — and driving with no fear.

Greg Rybacki • Maplewood

