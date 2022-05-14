Letter: New congressional districts might impact climate

Regarding “Missouri House passes new congressional redistricting plan” (May 9): Our collective future is dependent on the decisions that Missouri legislators made during this redistricting process. As a social work student engaged in environmental justice work, I am particularly concerned with how redistricting will impact the climate crisis. Gerrymandered districts lead to legislators being more responsive to special interests, like the fossil fuel industry, than the communities they are elected to serve. The new voting districts will determine whether or not our members of Congress advocate for the Missourians most impacted by climate change.