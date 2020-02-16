Letter: New county police chief must not come from inside

I agree with Tony Messenger’s column, “A legacy ends with Belmar finally held accountable by a jury of his peers” (Feb. 12): To disparage the career of Chief Jon Belmar’s dedication is not my intention, and I praise him for his service. My father served for 30 years as a St. Louis city police officer and set what I consider the standard for police men and women. My frustration is, and always will be, the culture that continues the status quo by promoting leaders from within, and then for the public and politicians to expect a culture change from someone raised in that same culture.
The new St. Louis County police chief needs to be an agent of change and a disrupter of culture. Culture only changes when people change within the group. Picking an insider is safe and easy, but it also rewards the current culture. Leaders pick loyal confidants and like-minded thinkers. Outsiders can be allowed to embrace change and delight in diversity, adversity and new thought processes.
In both St. Louis city and county, I hope we can finally get past old favors granted and especially past the high-profile cases that have mired their police departments. My advice to the group searching for a new chief: Search outside their own comfort zone and remember the Mahatma Gandhi quote, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”
Sal Easterley • St. Louis