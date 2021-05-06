 Skip to main content
Letter: New curriculum opens discussion about race, equity
Letter: New curriculum opens discussion about race, equity

I’m writing to express my full support for the new Webster Groves social studies curriculum (“Debate over racial equity curriculum reaches statehouse, Webster Groves,” April 22).

I participated in a racial equity parent discussion group for three years at Avery Elementary School when our family was new to Webster Groves and the state of Missouri. I can’t say enough about how my white child — and I, his white mother — benefited from the district’s commitment to racial equity and antiracism.

In the fall of our first year here, my child came home from third grade and asked why there were no Black kids in the school’s talented-and-gifted program. His question opened a conversation between us about structural racism and white privilege. That conversation was also happening among Webster Groves school leaders. The new curriculum is a product of their work.

I want a school curriculum that intentionally teaches current and future students about the policies and practices that have created the racial hierarchies we see in our world today. I want them, like my son, to be prepared to think about the place they hold in a system that was built for white people.

I write not just as a parent but also as a professor in St. Louis University School of Education, where I regularly lead conversations about race and equity with my students. We need to do better by our young people.

Jennifer Buehler • Warson Woods

