Letter: New DHS agency would decide what is 'disinformation'

Regarding "Hawley blasts creation of a ‘disinformation’ board by the Biden administration" (April 29): The Biden administration has so lost touch with the intent of the First Amendment that it has directed the Department of Homeland Security to form a "Disinformation Governance Board."
Essentially, I believe it would establish a "ministry of truth" and place it under the organizational umbrella of a federal law enforcement agency. I hope this heavy-handed attempt fails miserably.
George Frieda • Florissant