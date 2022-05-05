 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: New DHS agency would decide what is 'disinformation'

  • 0
DHS disinformation board's work, plans remain a mystery

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, speaks during a Senate Appropriations - Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of Homeland Security, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

 Mariam Zuhaib

Regarding "Hawley blasts creation of a ‘disinformation’ board by the Biden administration" (April 29): The Biden administration has so lost touch with the intent of the First Amendment that it has directed the Department of Homeland Security to form a "Disinformation Governance Board."

Essentially, I believe it would establish a "ministry of truth" and place it under the organizational umbrella of a federal law enforcement agency. I hope this heavy-handed attempt fails miserably.

George Frieda • Florissant

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News