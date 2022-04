Regarding "Post-Dispatch announces Alan Achkar as new editor" (April 8): The Post-Dispatch's new editor, Alan Achkar, was editor for many years in northern Indiana, where I hail from. As a former elected official, and a rather vocal person, I interacted with and dealt with Achkar on numerous occasions. Despite differing points of view on many matters, I found him to be respectful and professional 100% of the time. Our region's loss is St. Louis' gain.