Regarding “Senate confirms St. Louis County lawyer’s appointment as federal judge” (Dec. 4): The Senate is fast-tracking questionable nominees to these lifetime judicial appointments. Americans deserve qualified, impartial, fair-minded judges, but many current nominees lack those critical qualities. The Senate has confirmed Sarah Pitlyk’s nomination to Missouri’s Eastern District. She is a textbook example.
Pitlyk is officially rated “unqualified” by the non-partisan American Bar Association, which reports she has never tried a single civil or criminal case, never examined a witness, and never even taken a deposition.
Pitlyk’s legal career has been anything but impartial. Narrowly focused on challenging women’s reproductive autonomy, she has opposed birth control access, in vitro fertilization and surrogacy. She argued that frozen embryos are human beings. Her biography boasts about defending the team that illegally doctored video footage to suggest that Planned Parenthood was selling aborted fetal tissue — a claim debunked by a Republican-led House Oversight Committee.
As for being fair-minded, Pitlyk claims to “stand in a long line of people … with histories in issue-related advocacy who have become very distinguished jurists.” Yet, she argued last year that a federal judge should be disqualified from a case based on his wife’s Facebook profile and his board position with a clinic that donated space to Planned Parenthood.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley voted for her confirmation. Missouri voters must pay attention to this issue and make our voices heard.
Nancy Litz • Olivette