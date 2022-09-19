Letter: New generic feature stories are waste of ink and paper

Regarding " Changes unveiled today to Post-Dispatch comics and puzzles" (Sept. 13): I have subscribed to the Post-Dispatch for decades. I am well aware of newspapers’ ongoing fight for survival, and despite the diminishment of the paper, I have continued my family's subscription to support the cause of print journalism and a strong local newspaper. We have hung in there with every change, none of them for the better, imposed by Lee Enterprises.

But the latest move to homogenize all the feature sections across publications, putting the Post-Dispatch in the same category as its small-town cousins, is too much. Lori Borgman’s wince-inducing piece on Sept. 15, “Washers should have caution-cycle,” put me over the edge. It is the most asinine waste of paper and ink, and though I understand it’s not the fault of the Post-Dispatch, if this is what readers can expect going forward, I may sadly have to end a 50-year-plus relationship.