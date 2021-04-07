Letter: New Georgia voting restrictions are fair; read them

Regarding "Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills" (April 3): To all of those who are criticizing the Georgia voting law, I ask: Have they actually read the law or are they just listening to political soundbites?

The voter identification provision for absentee balloting just matches the state's current in-person voting requirements. Shouldn’t the requirements be the same for everyone who votes? Not allowing the handing out of food or drink in a voting line, which could obviously be used as electioneering for either party, seems to me an appropriate restriction. And the new law actually expands early weekend voting opportunities. The polls closing at 5 p.m. only applies to early voting on Saturdays.

Having to show identification before voting is not restrictive; it is common sense. And voting should take at least a little bit of effort — more than just walking out to the mailbox to send a ballot in. Some critics have claimed it's difficult to verify that the signature on the ballot is actually that of the voter. All ballots should be required to arrive by Election Day.