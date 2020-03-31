Letter: New hygiene habits just might have great side benefit
Letter: New hygiene habits just might have great side benefit

The coronavirus pandemic might actually wind up saving lives. Why? Because people are much more vigilant now regarding washing their hands, social distancing, etc., the lives of many, many people have been saved — people who might have died from the regular flu.

And think about next year and all the years to come. So many more people are now going to be washing their hands regularly and getting the regular flu shot than did in the past.

I believe thousands of lives could be saved each year as a result of the coronavirus.

Jim Blase • Chesterfield

