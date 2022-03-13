Letter: New laws aren’t the answer to educational transgressions

Regarding “Florida legislature passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, now headed to Gov. DeSantis” (March 7): While I am in general agreement that the discussion of issues like gender identity and sexual orientation belong in the home and not the elementary-school classroom, the Florida bill “Don’t Say Gay” bill sounds like a solution in search of a problem, especially considering the angry caldron that is the Florida culture wars.

When my daughter was in kindergarten, her inexperienced teacher thought it would be cool to show her class the classic Michael Jackson “Thriller” video for Halloween. The kids were terrified, and several went home traumatized. So we parents met with the teacher, as did the school’s director, and the teacher agreed with us that it was inappropriate and that she would be more careful in the future.

What we didn’t do was run to our state and federal representatives and demand new laws. Similar issues (like abortion) should be resolved at the local, family level, not by state or federal legislatures. How ironic that the pandering politicians in the Republican Party who continue to tout “personal freedom” and “local control” are so intent upon dictating what “locals” like me can do or think.

John Huxhold • Manchester